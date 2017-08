Mayor Tara Veer is set to make a special announcement on Wednesday. File photo.

Tara Veer likely to seek second term as mayor

Mayor Tara Veer is making a special announcement at Veterans’ Park in downtown Red Deer on Wednesday morning.

It is expected that Veer will announce her intentions to seek a second term as mayor in the upcoming municipal election in October. Veer was first elected to Red Deer City council in 2004.

Residents will vote for municipal council and school boards on Oct. 16. Candidates must declare by Sept. 18.