Two hurt in crash near Nevis gas plant

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash near the Nevis gas plant.

Stettler RCMP were called to the midday collision Tuesday at the intersection of Hwy 11 and 21 that involved a tractor-trailer unit.

Police said a vehicle travelling northbound on Hwy 21 failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a westbound vehicle travelling on Hwy 11.

Both drivers were injured, but police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. One was taken to Stettler hospital while the other was transported to Red Deer hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.