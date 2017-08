Country western recording artist Gord Bamford makes a putt as his teammates carry on behind him during the Gord Bamford Charity golf Classic at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club on Thursday. To date the 10th annual golf tournament has raised over $2.7 million for the Gord Bamford Foundation, supporting kids and communities across Canada. See related video online at reddeeradvocate.com (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)