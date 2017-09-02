Watch My Ride: Dwayne Thebeau shows off his 1975 Pontiac Lemans.

Dwayne Thebeau with his 1975 Pontiac Lemans GT Canada Cup Edition at a recent Cruise NIght in Red Deer. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Name: Dwayne Thebeau

Make and Model: 1975 Pontiac Lemans GT coupe, Canada Cup Edition

How long have you had the car?

“They only made 48 of these in Canada, certain dealerships got them. When this one came out of the factory it got sold in Edmonton.

I’ve had it for about a year.”

Where did you buy it?

“St. Paul, Alberta, way up north.”

What is so special about this car?

“They made it for the ski team to help them raise funds. They made so many of these and they sold them through Canada through certain dealerships.”

What really makes this a favourite for you?

“Well the paint and the scoops on the hood. It’s got maple leafs all over it.”

What’s the horsepower?

“It’s a 350; it’s pretty quick.”

Where have you shown the car?

“All over – Three Hills, Camrose, all over, Edmonton.”

Do you get a pretty good reaction?

“Yep nobody’s ever seen them. They’re really hard to find.”

How many GT’s like this one are there out there?

“I know there are five in Canada that I’ve found on the computer they’re pretty special.”

Have you collected other cars?

“Oh yeah before this I had a ’62 Chrysler Saratoga, a white one. I sold that and that went to Vancouver and then I bought this one. Before that I had a ’57 Pontiac Laurentian 4-door hardtop. That was a nice car, too. This is probably the best one.”

Video online at reddeeradvocate.com