With plenty of hot days through this summer scenes like this played out often this year. Although scheduled to close for the season on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 4th the City of Red Deer has decided to keep the pool open longer because of a maintenance shutdown at the Michener Centre Pool and the continuing fine weather. “We’ve had amazing attendance, the beautiful weather this summer has made for really busy days.” Said City of Red Deer recreation superintendent Barb McKee. “With the beautiful weather we’re going to extend out as long as weather will permit.” The Blue Grass Central Spray Park will also remain open as long as the weather permits said McKee. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)