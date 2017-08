Matt Klyne of Billy Bones out of Midland, Michigan bastes a grill full of ribs at Ribfest in Red Deer Friday afternoon. Four BBQ trucks and a potato truck are taking part in the 1st Annual Red Deer Ribfest through this weekend. Along with ribs patrons can get their share of BBQ chicken and pulled pork. The weekend event at Rotary Park in Red Deer also features a kids zone, live music, beer gardens, rib eating contest and a best rack competition. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)