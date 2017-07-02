Day 5 action at the Ponoka Stampede

Troy Crowser, of Whitewood, South Dakota, did a lot to help his case in the saddle bronc with an 84.25, Sunday, sliding him into a tie for third place heading into Monday’s Ponoka Stampede finals.

Stavely’s Sam Kelts had the second highest score of the fifth day of rodeo action with an 81.75, while Preston Burr, of Stratford, Texas, finished in third with a score of 81.25.

In the bareback event, Dantan Bertsch, of Eastend, Sask., had the best score on Sunday with an 81.25, Jessy Davis, of Power, Montana, was in second wwith a 79.75 and Rimbey’s Jessey Lannin came in third with a 76.00.

Red Deer County’s Landon Beardsowth is in a strong position in steer wrestling ahead of Monday’s final. His second performance on Sunday of 6.5 gave him a two-performance total of 10.9, He sits in fourth place overall. Travis Reay, of Mayerthopre had the third best showing with an 8.1, but is back of the pack with a total of 13.1. Dustin Walker, of Vanscoy, Sask., had the best time of the day with a 4.1, but he is back with a two-performance total of 13.5.

Stettler’s Riley Warren tie down roping performance of 8.8 puts him in the mix for the finals with a two-performance total of 19.3. Jesse Finnerty, of Duchess, had a 10.5 in the event on Sunday and has a total of 20.2. Thorsby’s Darren Dublanko is back of the pack with a 9.4 on Sunday and a two-performance of 20.4.

Rodeo finals are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday at the Ponoka Stampede.