Pursued by Notre Dame Cougar Tyler Zenniuk, Lindsay Thurber Raider quarterback Sean Vandervlis scrambles into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown during first quarter high school football action in Lacombe Thursday night.(Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Watch: Notre Dame 42 Lindsay Thurber 35 football action

Notre Dame 42 Lindsay Thurber 35

The Notre Dame Cougars running game made the difference Thursday as they battled the Lindsay Thurber Raiders Thursday at MEGlobal field in Lacombe.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month