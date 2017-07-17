10 steps to a sensational Westerner Days experience

From parking to RAD passes, here’s what you need to know

From fab food and your favourite farm animals to thrilling rides and stellar entertainment, Central Alberta’s biggest summer event is almost here.

Westerner Days Fair & Exposition fills the fairgrounds with all manner of family fun Wednesday to Sunday, July 19 to 23. Enjoy your best Westerner Days ever with these timely tips:

1. Pick your time: Visit Wednesday to Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 10:30 p.m. Please leave pets at home; only assisted living animals are permitted.

2. Get here: Think green! Consider carpooling, public transit or cycling – bike racks are outside the north gate. Red Deer Transit Routes 1 and 10 stop at the Main Gate, off of 19th Street, with service every half-hour until 11:35 p.m. Pedestrian admission is right off the Main Gate (north) parking entrance. Find taxi service at the Main Gate (north); pick-up/drop-off is in front of the Donald Administration Building.

3. Offsite parking: Find additional parking just south of the grounds from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Park for $5 and ride the shuttle to the southwest gates. Shuttles run continuously during stated hours, with vehicles retrievable until midnight.

4. Using Tickets Alberta: Have tickets ready for scanning before arriving at the gate. Lost your tickets? Log into Tickets Alberta to reissue them before arriving. Tickets Alberta’s box office will also be open in the ENMAX Centrium lobby.

5. Cash in: Bring cash or visit an on-site ATM. Parking gates accept Debit, credit and cash, but most vendors accept only cash.

6. Get moving: Ride the ATB People Mover, free from noon to 9 p.m. daily!

7. Get Social: Presented by Plato’s closet, Openhwy screens track fair-goers’ social media hashtags and posts, with chances at daily prizes. Look for scavenger hunts, contests, prizes and more!

8. RAD pass holders: Tickets will be scanned at the gate for entry, then again when you get your Ride All Day wristband from the North American Midway booth.

9. Reserved floor seating: Free with gate admission is limited, reserved floor seating for the ENMAX Centrium Main Stage. Box office pick-up starts at 4 p.m. on concert day. Ticket must be scanned into the floor by 7:30 p.m. or it will be released. Maximum four tickets per person will be distributed, with staff providing the best available tickets.

10. Re-entry: Returning to Westerner Days later in the day? Get stamped by entrance staff before leaving. Note this doesn’t include parking – purchase a new parking pass when you return.

Have fun and learn more at westernerdays.ca!