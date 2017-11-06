Agri-Trade Expo celebrates the future of farming

Check out the latest farm equipment at Agri-Trade, Nov. 8 to 11.

Recognizing youth are the future of farming, young producers are key to the 34th Agri-Trade Equipment Expo coming to Westerner Park Nov. 8 to 11.

Hosted by the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park, Agri-Trade features innovations in agriculture equipment, technology, service and products. Following the harvest, as producers begin planning for next season, more than 450 exhibitors with over 475 displays will be onsite.

In fact, 28,000 qualified agriculture buyers and 450-plus farm manufacturers participate in Canada’s best agricultural equipment buying show, generating an estimated $150,000,000 annually in equipment sales and tourism spending.

Supporting youth in agriculture

Supporting the future of agriculture, Agri-Trade provides $7,500 in bursaries to both Red Deer College and Olds College to help students pursue their studies, says Dave Fiddler, Agri-Trade manager.

Agri-Trade also participates in Red Deer County’s “reporter” program – high school students engage with industry leaders at the show to research potential career options, then vie for prize money with a follow-up story.

Additionally, college students and 4-H members receive complimentary admissions to the show.

Need more reasons to visit?

If the newest agriculture equipment and innovations weren’t enough reasons to visit, here are a few more:

Fuel for the day – The Ag Exchange Group presents the Producer Breakfast, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 in the Frontier Room, where the first 220 farmers to the show enjoy a free breakfast!

Lunch services have expanded with concessions in most halls and a buffet luncheon upstairs in the Frontier room. And since the whole show is licenced, enjoy a beverage while touring.

Women in Agriculture Session with Darci Lang – Take in this preview of the 2018 Advancing Women conference, Friday Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

at Westerner Park’s Holiday Inn Chalet Building.

Don’t miss a thing – Pick up a welcome handout, available at each entrance, or stop by the information booth just inside the Prairie/Stockman’s and Centruim entrances. Free wifi is also available.

Two shows, one price! Those attending both Agri-Trade and Farmfair International, showing through Sunday at Edmonton’s EXPO Centre, can save with a joint online ticket promotion: $20 for one day’s admission and parking at each event!

Tickets for the Canadian Finals Rodeo are extra.

Visit Agri-Trade Nov. 8 to 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connect on Twitter at @agritradetoday.

Regular admission is $15 per person, including GST and parking; free for 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets at the door, or pre-buy online.