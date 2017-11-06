Danielle Wagner, denturist with Red Deer’s Plaza Denture Clinic, is excited to share with patients how far denture technology has come.

Denture innovations offer something to smile about

5 features of modern dentures that might surprise you

Transforming a person’s ability to comfortably eat and drink brings a smile to denturist Danielle Wagner’s face.

“It gives me great joy to see my work bring so much happiness to my patients,” says Wagner, from Red Deer’s Plaza Denture Clinic, which focuses on precision-made dentures with an emphasis on aesthetics and function.

“After gaining experience in a denture clinic, I knew right away I wanted to be a denturist,” says Wagner, who graduated with honours from NAIT’s Denturist Technology Program.

Now a licensed denturist for eight years, patient education is an essential part of Wagner’s practice.

“Whether you’re looking to replace some of your teeth or all of them, I take time to explain all the procedures and options, and help patients feel comfortable every step of the way.”

1. Not your grandparents’ dentures. Far from the dentures of your grandparents’ day, patients now have many options, from implants over dentures to full dentures carefully crafted to look more like natural teeth. “It’s wonderful to see how far denture technology has come – it’s made a big difference for people,” says Wagner.

2. Fit just for you. Because no two patients – or dentures – are the same, it’s essential to craft something unique. “I spend a lot of time getting to know my patients and what their expectations are, what’s important to them and what they don’t want,” Wagner says.

Digital jaw recording also shows how a patient’s jaw moves. “The more measurements you have, the better the fit and bite.”

3. Implant options. Implant-retained dentures are the way of the future. For these, denturists create dentures to be attached to posts implanted into the jaw by dentists. “We are seeing more people interested in it, especially those just starting to lose their teeth,” Wagner says, noting implants are most like natural teeth and also help prevent bone loss that can come from traditional dentures.

4. Sore dentures aren’t working well. While dentures won’t feel like your natural teeth, they shouldn’t hurt; if they do, see your denturist. “The longer you go with your dentures not fitting properly, the more likely you are to get sores,” Wagner explains.

5. Check-up. Because your mouth is always changing, dentures that fit well when you first wore them home may need adjusting a year or so later to regain that fit. “I talk to people a lot about maintenance: Make sure you come back and get them checked,” Wagner says.

***

Find Plaza Denture Clinic at 3617 50 Ave. in Red Deer, connect on Facebook or call 403-347-6430.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Transform your space: Pros answer 4 key questions about stunning new epoxy surfaces

Just Posted

Gay-straight alliance bill draws praise from Central Albertans

The NDP’s opening salvo to their new opposition adversary targeted a social… Continue reading

App that provides on-demand snow-shovelling expands into Red Deer

Just in time for the first major snowfall, a Calgary based-app has… Continue reading

Westerner Park goes to the dogs

Red Deer & District Kennel Club hosts second show of the year

What closure means for Lorinda Stewart

One Day Closer book tour arrives in Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer College hosts open house

People had the chance to try welding, soldering and a number of… Continue reading

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month