Grand opening of Damara Day Spa in the former location of Solace Spa in the Radisson Hotel

Stop by Red Deer’s Radisson Hotel from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 for Damara Day Spa’s grand opening celebrations.

  • The first 60 people get the chance to purchase an OxyGeneo 3-in-1 Super Facial at $150 and receive one free for a friend! As seen on TV, learn more about this exciting treatment brand new to Red Deer at geneo.ca/oxygeneo.
  • The first 60 people will also receive a free gift bag.
  • Receive 20 per cent off any spa services booked to Dec. 31 – perfect for the holiday season.
  • Free basket draws.

Both a day spa and a medical aesthetics spa, services range from rejuvenating facials and mani-pedis to the opportunity to discover a fresher, more youthful appearance with Botox, fillers or HydraFacial MD. Visit hydrafacial.com

Damara also offers direct billing for massages with a registered massage therapist.

Well known in Saskatchewan, home to six hotel-based Damara Day Spas, the Red Deer Radisson was a good fit, says Darlene Hincks. “It’s a beautiful space and the hotel guests and community missed having a spa here.”

Damara Day Spa replaces the former Solace Spa and will honour any outstanding Solace Spa gift cards, Hincks notes.

Medical aesthetics: Regain your youthful glow with Damara’s medical aesthetics treatments, including HydraFacial MD, a medical-grade facial resurfacing treatment suitable for all skin types, OxyGeneo 3-in-1 super facial and other options include Botox and fillers.

About face: Complementing Damara’s medical aesthetics is a selection of facial, eye and lip treatments, incorporating specialized products like the exclusive Switzerland-based Vivescence Skincare line, with peptides to boost collagen production. Additional treatments include manicures, waxing and gel nails, or create a personalized package. You’ll also find a selection of Jane Iredale mineral makeup, Footlogix treatment and Damara’s signature product line.

Wrap up relaxation: Support body and soul with a massage geared to relaxation, deep tissue work or a combination of the two, performed by skilled, registered massage therapists. Direct insurance billing for massage therapy is available.

Attend the Damara Day Spa grand opening Tuesday, Nov. 7 to receive these free offers!

Visit www.damaradayspa.com.

 

