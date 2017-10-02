Red Deer Mitsubishi celebrates new digs, new vehicles and the region’s biggest heated drive-through service bay

24 hours of oil changes, free draws and more for Red Deer Mitsubishi’s grand re-opening

Marking its five-year anniversary with a move this month to a brand new location, Red Deer Mitsubishi has a lot to celebrate.

And with features like the region’s biggest heated, drive-through service bay, so do customers!

With the multi-million-dollar refurbishment of the Glover Building on 67th Street generating significant impacts for the local economy, the result is a state-of-the-art dealership in the heart of Red Deer.

After months of work, owner Les Landsperg and his 50-member Red Deer Mitsubishi team make the move this week, with grand-re-opening celebrations planned for Oct.13 and 14.

Here’s why you need to be there:

Open during the move at their current location until Oct. 7, the dealership will have a soft opening at the new location Oct. 9. Join Red Deer Mitsubishi for the grand opening – including a visit from the president of Mitsubishi – on Oct. 13, with the ribbon cutting at approximately 4 p.m. Is your vehicle due for an oil change? They have you covered – for a full 24 hours, in fact! The dealership will offer 24 hours of oil changes between 4 p.m. Oct. 13 and 4 p.m. Oct. 14. The service and sales departments will be open throughout and cash prizes will be drawn hourly. A variety of local radio stations will also be live on site. Discover the possibilities of more space. Red Deer Mitsubishi has sold so many cars in last five years that space was at a premium. In fact, Red Deer Mitsubishi has the highest market share in the Mitsubishi World Market and one in ten cars sold in the area are Mitsubishi! The new bigger showroom will offer customers more to view and a more comfortable shopping experience. In the market for a pre-owned vehicle? Red Deer Mitsubishi also carries the city’s largest used car inventory – typically more than 150 vehicles! The dealership has built a reputation for its service and an expanded service department will build on that. And with the region’s biggest drive-through service bay, customers will appreciate that attention to detail come winter! October also brings the new models and Les and his Red Deer Mitsubishi team are excited to showcase the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, and the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

