Small classes, exceptional facilities and award-winning services: A bright future begins at uLethbridge

Extraordinary facilities, diverse academic programs and small class sizes appeal to many uLethbridge students.

Michaela Demers was finishing Grade 12 in Calgary when she attended a University of Lethbridge information evening.

“A current uLethbridge student told us hilarious tales of unforgivable winds and strange landforms called coulees,” Michaela recalls. “He was so inviting and positive that I decided then and there I wanted to be a student with passion and pride for my university like him. I applied to uLethbridge that day!

Fast forward a few years: Michaela is now that student.

Part of the Education Undergraduate Society, Michaela represents uLethbridge in communities throughout Alberta.

“I describe uLethbridge in a single word: welcoming,” she says.

Student-focused approach

Drawn to the school for features like the extraordinary facilities, academic programs and small class sizes, students also benefit from a focus on their needs.

From their first days on campus, important events like Ahead of the Herd and New Student Orientation ease the transition to university life for students, who are officially welcomed to the uLethbridge family of scholars at Commencement.

The support they need to succeed continues throughout their time on campus.

“At uLethbridge, I feel supported and connected,” Michaela says. “I’ve found my niche; I am where I belong.”

What sets uLethbridge apart?

Ranked No. 1 in Student Services and Top 5: Undergraduate Universities in the Maclean’s 2018 University Rankings, uLethbridge offers more than 150 program options spanning five faculties: Arts & Science, Education, Fine Arts, Health Sciences and Management.

In addition to the wealth of campus services, students particularly appreciate the school’s small class sizes, averaging 34 students in lecture classes and an overall student-faculty ratio of 15:1.

Add to that a School of Graduate Studies and state-of-the-art facilities like the new science and academic building opening in 2019 – one of the most advanced facilities in Canada for science learning, teaching and research – and it’s clear the accolades are well-earned.

Learn more at two Information Evenings:

Two coming information evenings offer the opportunity to learn more about the extraordinary opportunities at uLethbridge:

Join uLethbridge at the school’s Red Deer Info Evening, Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Baymont Inn & Suites, 4311 49 Ave.

A second information evening follows in Calgary on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carriage House Inn. 9030 Macleod Trail SW.

Register now at ulethbridge.ca/future-student/info-evenings

Whether you’re in high school or a transfer, mature, international or future graduate student, uLethbridge programs and supports are designed to bring out your best and set you up for a bright future!