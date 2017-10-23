Sylvan Lake man drives passion for cars into thriving business

Have your eye on a vehicle that compliments your personality? Or want that confidence of owning a solid, winter-worthy daily driver that provides safety and security?

“People think we’ve built another dealership, when we’ve built a place like no other dealership. Finding the right ride begins with knowing where to look,” says Tyson Czuy, who founded Adrenalin Motors three years ago.

Growing up in the industry and helping around his father’s dealerships, Czuy took the huge step of opening his own and opening one that sets itself far apart from the typical dealership. Adrenalin Motors has become one of Alberta’s top, premium pre-owned auto dealers, specializing the best hand-picked, one-of-a-kind vehicles.

“I wanted to open an independent, speciality car dealership, a dealership like nowhere else,” says Czuy, Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year. “Cars have always been my passion and I love the feeling of adrenalin,” he adds with a laugh.

1. Search their unique inventory.

Choose the fine lines and prestige of an Aston Martin or enjoy the power of a 1968 Ford Mustang that gets the job done, or the luxury features of a Cadillac Escalade. Adrenalin Motors sells the experiences to enthusiasts, and the vehicle of their dreams comes with it.

Any vehicle you dream about, add it to your wish-list. If it’s not in stock, Adrenalin will do their best to have it to you by Christmas. “I do all the purchasing and look Canada-wide, with avenues you wouldn’t even think of,” Czuy says.

Many deals are made sight unseen. Advances in technology shorten the distance gap and allow a customer to feel secure and fully informed about their purchase.

They recently shipped a $60,000 “rat rod” to Nova Scotia with a deal that included a custom motorcycle on trade, ready to be re-homed. Also in the books is a sold $60,000, fully restored 1955 Chevy Bel Air and an 1,100-horsepower 1972 Chevelle SS that was sold into British Columbia. Selling on average between 25 and 30 vehicles a month, “we’re now becoming known across the country as ‘the place’ for exceptional vehicles.”

2. Visit the lot stocked with season-appropriate vehicles.

That’s not to say Adrenalin is all about specialty cars.

“With the seasons changing our inventory is also evolving. With fall here and winter approaching, we’re bringing in more specialty and luxury trucks and SUVs. In spring, you’ll see more classic cars, late model sports cars and even boats,” Czuy says. “We try to have a something on the lot for everyone.”

3. Consider consigning your ride.

Adrenalin Motors has created a rare and incomparable brokerage and consignment program built around a simple principle: offer a commanding way to sell your vehicle faster and more effectively than anywhere else.

They have the power to get your vehicle in front of buyers who are in the market for vehicles such as yours.

Adrenalin has earned the reputation as “the place” for premium pre-owned vehicles, with an extensive consignment network to work with.

“The experience and passion that our eight-member team provides is unique,” says Czuy. “We’re a young team, who’ve been car enthusiasts our whole lives, and in the automobile industry for years.”

4. Look for a community focus.

In addition to supporting the Electric Garage classic car auction, Czuy founded Sylvan Lake Cruise Night, a popular weekly summer car enthusiast gathering, he is a director of the Chamber of Commerce and a regular sponsor of community events and fundraisers.

“We love being a part of our community and take pride in giving back,” Czuy says proudly.

Learn more at adrenalinmotors.ca or visit the showroom, located at the traffic circle in Sylvan Lake, #3 Hwy. 20. Also find them on all the social media platforms including Youtube, Instagram and Facebook.