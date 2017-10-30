Transform your space: Pros answer 4 key questions about stunning new epoxy surfaces

Reclaim your unfinished garage or unused basement with the help of Generation Coatings

Discover the possibilities for your unfinished garage or basement floors.

Dream of transforming your unfinished garage into a magazine-worthy masterpiece? Or turning that rarely used basement into a space the kids will actually want to hang out in?

Turning dreams into reality begins with a solid foundation – in this case, your floors – and for that, quality, professional epoxy coatings are a durable, beautiful and eco-friendly solution.

1. What is it?

Over a carefully prepared surface, epoxy and/or polyaspartic coatings create a brand new, durable surface with myriad possible looks, explains Mike Frank, co-owner of Generation Coatings, specializing in protective and decorative concrete/cement floor coverings.

Additional applications include countertops – giving you a whole new kitchen look in only a few days.

Frank, co-owner Jacques Beaudin and their families founded Generation Coatings Ltd., Central Alberta’s professional applicator of interior and exterior epoxy and polyaspartic floor coatings.

The resulting maintenance-free finish protects the substrate from contamination, chipping and surface deterioration; better yet, the environmentally friendly coatings are zero or near zero-VOC for limited chemical off-gassing.

2. What finishes are possible?

Flake: Great for garages, steps and outdoor patios, with numerous colour options, flake sizes and natural texture.

Metallics: Use these to turn your floor into a work of art, recreating galaxies, the Sands of Mars and highly detailed grain, for example.

Marble: Take your floor or countertop to a new level with this coating simulating natural materials like marble and rock.

Monotone: Perfect for commercial and industrial applications, these solid colour coatings are extremely durable.

3. Will it hold up to daily use?

The commercial-grade system used by contractors is typically much thicker than off-the-shelf epoxy paints or DIY kits, Frank says. That means your floors will hold up, looking beautiful, for years to come.

“Our systems are three to five times thicker, and by using superior coating products we can offer a 20-year warranty,” Frank says, noting anti-slip additions are also possible for all finishes.

4. How important is preparation?

Beyond residential uses, epoxy and polyaspartic floor coatings are appropriate for a wide range of applications, including commercial offices and agricultural sites.

“Whether you need your garage refinished or your old, worn out barn coated for superior protection, there is a solution available for you,” Frank says.

The key message is that success begins with preparation, which starts with a process of shot blasting and/or surface grinding with dustless equipment to ensure proper adhesion. Preparation and application can be done in the same day, then it takes 48 hours to fully cure.

Generation Coatings co-founder Michael Frank, with wife Kelsey and baby Adalyn