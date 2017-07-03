Westerner Days showcases Canadian favourite

Sponsored by Westerner Park | Impress Branded Content

Come together in celebration during a true Canadian classic: Westerner Days, July 19 to 23 at Red Deer’s Westerner Park.

Whether seeking adventure through thrilling attractions, celebrating with talented entertainers, indulging in oh-so-delicious fair food or uniting with friends and neighbours to share the fun, an unforgettable experience awaits.

“Join us in paying tribute to this great country we call home,” says Shannon Penny, Marketing Manager at Westerner Park. “We’re proud to feature mainly Canadian entertainers, vendors and shows throughout the exposition, a chance for fair-goers to unite, indulge, celebrate and adventure together.”

1. Chow down at the Grub Hub: Westerner Days adventuring is hungry work, and the Grub Hub will again feature dozens of delicious treats and meal options, from ethnic delicacies and Western classics to deep-fried indulgences and gluten-free goodies. Fuel up at Bushmen’s Smokehouse, Queen Bees Food Truck, Seriously Cereal and more.

2. Take it to the street market: The Holiday Inn 19th Street Market hosts more than 100 exhibitors showcasing everything from hair-raising activities to funky fashion … and of course, treats! Go old school at My Antique Portrait, test your mettle with the Lockdown Escape Rooms and get outfitted at Central Alberta Garment District, but don’t forget to indulge yourself with Hawaiian shaved Ice and Ol’Cherry lemonade, Copper Kettle Fudge and other treats.

3. Entertaining ideas: Visit the Bud Barn and Beer Gardens, presented by ZED 98.9 FM, and take in four nights of live performances by Dean Ray, Drew Gregory, Alecia Aichelle and more. At Mike’s Hard Lounge, presented by 100.7 CRUZ FM and KRAZE 101.3 FM, enjoy nightly shows by Aussie Rules Dueling Pianos and others … and yes, Mike’s Hard Lemonade!

4. Be social and win: With free Shaw Go WiFi access areas for all Westerner Days guests, be sure to share your Westerner Days experiences. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter, like them on Facebook and use the hashtag #Westerner Days when posting, then check out the live and interactive, Openhwy-powered screens, presented by Plato’s Closet Red Deer, to see the social media posts. Share your experiences using #WesternerDays and #TicketsAlberta to be entered to win prizes, including Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival passes, I Love the 90’s Tour concert tickets, food vouchers for the Grub Hub and Westerner Days concessions, and reserved seating for mainstage artists!

5. Get ready to ride: Save big on Ride-All-Day ($36) and MEGA passes ($27) to July 18 at participating Central Alberta Co-op locations (limited quantities at each location). Find locations at westernerdays.ca/tickets. Find all gate admissions and passes for Westerner Days at TicketsAlberta.com.