Angry soldier’s widow says Trump didn’t know husband’s name

WASHINGTON — A fallen soldier’s angry widow joined the stormy dispute with President Donald Trump on Monday over his response to her husband’s death, declaring that his failure to remember the soldier’s name in last week’s condolence call “made me cry.” He retorted that the call was “very respectful” and her accusation about her husband’s name simply wasn’t true.

Though Trump refused to let the new round of complaints go unanswered, he steered clear of the insults he exchanged last week with a congresswoman who had overhead the sympathy call.

The president spoke in public at two events during the day — including his awarding of the military Medal of Honor to a Vietnam-era Army medic — and made no mention of the case of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four soldiers killed Oct. 4 in a firefight with militants tied to the Islamic State group in Niger.

In addition to criticizing Trump, Myeshia Johnson, the sergeant’s widow, also complained bitterly that she had not been able to see her husband’s body.

“I need to see him so I will know that that is my husband,” she said. “I don’t know nothing, they won’t show me a finger, a hand.”

A Pentagon spokeswoman said the military often may make a recommendation on viewing but that soldiers’ bodies are prepared and turned over to the family and its funeral director. The final decision on viewing is up to them, said spokeswoman Laura Ochoa.

Myeshia Johnson spoke for the first time in the dispute on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” In the interview, she supported critical statements last week by Rep. Frederica Wilson, who had been in the car with the widow and other relatives when Trump phoned.

 

File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Myeshia Johnson kisses the casket of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson during his burial service at Fred Hunter’s Hollywood Memorial Gardens in Hollywood, Fla. Myeshia Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she has nothing to say to the president, adding that his phone call to her made “me cry even worse.”

