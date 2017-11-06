At least 9 tornadoes confirmed in Ohio, Indiana storms

A powerful storm with at least nine confirmed tornadoes tore roofs off factories, ripped away storefronts and destroyed homes across Indiana, Ohio and into Pennsylvania.

Scuba divers found the bodies of two men inside a home’s flooded basement where they were seeking shelter Sunday during a tornado warning in Erie, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Six people were hurt, though none seriously, at a restaurant in the western Ohio city of Celina on Sunday when a tornado touched down. Gaping holes could be seen in the concrete walls and roof of a nearby factory that makes heavy equipment.

“I’ve seen a lot of hard hit areas with storms, even as far as having relatives down in the hurricanes,” Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel told WHIO-TV. “I can say this is pretty tremendous damage in this area.”

The National Weather Service said Monday that at least six tornadoes hit northern and western Ohio, including one that began in Indiana and hopped along nearly 40 miles before hitting Celina. Several large livestock barns were flattened and neighbours pitched in to save nearly 400 cows at one farm in Mercer County.

The other tornadoes in Ohio touched down in Ashland, Crawford, Sandusky and Erie counties.

In Indiana, survey teams confirmed at least three other tornadoes hit the cities of Salem, Muncie and Springville.

A falling tree landed on an SUV near Muncie, injuring a family of four, including a 44-year-old father who was in critical condition.

Close to 40,000 people near Cleveland and Akron were without power Monday morning and some were told it could take a few days before electricity was restored.

A handful of polling locations in northeastern Ohio were moved for Tuesday’s election because of power outages.

In Pennsylvania, the storm dumped about 4 inches of rain around Erie.

A rush of stormwater collapsed a wall of the home where the two bodies were found, spilling about eight feet of water into the house in Erie, said John Groh, Millcreek Township supervisor. The names of the two men have not yet been released.

“We’ve never seen that kind of water in that period of time,” Groh said. “I’ve lived here 60 years and I’ve never seen a storm like this.”

In Indiana, the storm pushed part of the brick facade at the top of the Muncie Fieldhouse onto its roof.

 

Previous story
Anthony Weiner reports to prison for sexting conviction

Just Posted

School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

Red Deer man sentenced for assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month