Calgary police dog stabbed in the line of duty, suspect in custody

Calgary police say one of their dogs with the K9 unit that was stabbed in the line of duty is doing better.

They say officers were called to a break-and-enter at an elementary school, when the suspects fled.

The K9 unit was called in and during the foot chase, one of the suspects stabbed the service dog — named Jester — with a knife.

Police had said early Sunday that Jester was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, but Acting Staff Sgt. James Lines told a news conference later in the day that the dog has been upgraded to stable and is walking around.

Police say that both suspects are under 18, and that one of them suffered minor injuries from the dog.

They say that person faces charges under a new section of the criminal code, called Quanto’s Law, that protects law enforcement animals.