It’s Trump’s party now: Another GOPer quits, laments Trumpist takeover

WASHINGTON — A first-term conservative lawmaker announced his abrupt retirement from the U.S. Senate in a dramatic speech Tuesday, in which he bemoaned what he called the reckless, abnormal, undignified and un-American behaviour of the Trump-era Republican party.

Jeff Flake of Arizona’s statement read as an admission of the undeniable shift in the party’s balance of power: he conceded that he would have struggled to win his own party’s nomination next year, given the target on his back over his frequent criticisms of a president beloved by the rank-and-file.

He urged his peers to show some courage and speak out. He bemoaned not only the president’s behaviour, but also policies he called a betrayal of core Republican beliefs like free trade, immigration and the international institutions America helped build after the Second World War.

It followed similar warnings from former GOP stalwarts George W. Bush and John McCain. who in recent days both delivered speeches about the turn to nativism, protectionism and degrading language of the modern-day party.

“When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ what are we going to say?” said Flake, a Mormon former head of a conservative-libertarian think tank.

“I rise to say, ‘Enough’.”

Flake asked colleagues not to be complicit in condoning “reckless, outrageous, undignified” behaviours from “the top of our government”: “They are not normal,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent.”

The resignation carried ironic timing.

The president spent the first part of the day embroiled in a Twitter war against the previous Republican to announce his Senate departure. Since announcing his exit, Bob Corker has been warning that Trump’s erratic behaviour could cause a Third World War.

Trump responded on Twitter by calling Corker a “lightweight,” and “liddle Bob Corker.”

The pro-Trump nationalist wing of the GOP celebrated its latest political scalping. With Corker gone, Flake leaving and some urging John McCain to step aside while he battles cancer, insurgents celebrated their growing control.

The headline on the Breitbart website was, ”Winning: Flake Out.” In another headline, the site quoted its chairman Steve Bannon, the firebrand nationalist who went from a White House position to working to overthrow the party establishment — ”Bannon: ‘Our movement will defeat you in primaries or force you to retire’.”

The White House danced on Flake’s political grave. Asked about the resignation, presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: “Based on the lack of support he has from the people of Arizona, it’s probably a good move.”

Bannon has already successfully backed an extreme, anti-gay, twice-fired judge who last month illustrated his support for gun rights by carrying one on stage while wearing a cowboy hat. That candidate, Roy Moore, won the party’s nomination for a senate race in Alabama.