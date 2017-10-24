Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., accompanied by his wife, Cheryl, leaves the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, after announcing he won’t seek re-election in 2018. p

It’s Trump’s party now: Another GOPer quits, laments Trumpist takeover

WASHINGTON — A first-term conservative lawmaker announced his abrupt retirement from the U.S. Senate in a dramatic speech Tuesday, in which he bemoaned what he called the reckless, abnormal, undignified and un-American behaviour of the Trump-era Republican party.

Jeff Flake of Arizona’s statement read as an admission of the undeniable shift in the party’s balance of power: he conceded that he would have struggled to win his own party’s nomination next year, given the target on his back over his frequent criticisms of a president beloved by the rank-and-file.

He urged his peers to show some courage and speak out. He bemoaned not only the president’s behaviour, but also policies he called a betrayal of core Republican beliefs like free trade, immigration and the international institutions America helped build after the Second World War.

It followed similar warnings from former GOP stalwarts George W. Bush and John McCain. who in recent days both delivered speeches about the turn to nativism, protectionism and degrading language of the modern-day party.

“When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ what are we going to say?” said Flake, a Mormon former head of a conservative-libertarian think tank.

“I rise to say, ‘Enough’.”

Flake asked colleagues not to be complicit in condoning “reckless, outrageous, undignified” behaviours from “the top of our government”: “They are not normal,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent.”

The resignation carried ironic timing.

The president spent the first part of the day embroiled in a Twitter war against the previous Republican to announce his Senate departure. Since announcing his exit, Bob Corker has been warning that Trump’s erratic behaviour could cause a Third World War.

Trump responded on Twitter by calling Corker a “lightweight,” and “liddle Bob Corker.”

The pro-Trump nationalist wing of the GOP celebrated its latest political scalping. With Corker gone, Flake leaving and some urging John McCain to step aside while he battles cancer, insurgents celebrated their growing control.

The headline on the Breitbart website was, ”Winning: Flake Out.” In another headline, the site quoted its chairman Steve Bannon, the firebrand nationalist who went from a White House position to working to overthrow the party establishment — ”Bannon: ‘Our movement will defeat you in primaries or force you to retire’.”

The White House danced on Flake’s political grave. Asked about the resignation, presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: “Based on the lack of support he has from the people of Arizona, it’s probably a good move.”

Bannon has already successfully backed an extreme, anti-gay, twice-fired judge who last month illustrated his support for gun rights by carrying one on stage while wearing a cowboy hat. That candidate, Roy Moore, won the party’s nomination for a senate race in Alabama.

Previous story
A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.
Next story
US declaration of “ethnic cleansing” in Myanmar on way

Just Posted

Estimated 8-hour hospital emergency wait time frustrates Red Deer man

AHS says actual wait time is less than estimated wait time at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Accused in fatal fire shocked mother’s remains not found

Numerous police interviews with accused triple-murderer Jason Klaus played in court

Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

We’re All In This Together author appears Thursday in Red Deer

Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

For 24-hours, more than 500 students and community partners take turns riding… Continue reading

Youth pleads guilty in manslaughter death of Red Deer man

A Calgary teenager’s murder trial was called off after he pleaded guilty… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 2017-2021 council sworn in

Mayor and council ready to serve for the next four years

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance plaques stolen

Plaques honouring fallen soldiers and RCMP officers in Sylvan Lake were stolen… Continue reading

A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.

Kenneth Andrew White was riding in the passenger seat of a van… Continue reading

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month