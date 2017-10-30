File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Shelley Burch, right, hugs her friend Laura Farthing at Savage Tattoo in Ogden, Utah. Burch, Farthing and two other Utah women who survived a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are memorializing their experiences with matching tattoos.

Las Vegas shooting survivors memorialize event with tattoos

OGDEN, Utah — Four Utah women who survived a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival are memorializing their experiences with matching tattoos.

Laura Farthing, Shelley Burch, Lori Wilson and Alyssa Hodges took a trip to Las Vegas to enjoy the Route 91 Harvest festival earlier this month. The four women wound up being witnesses and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The Route 91 tattoo design they are wearing resembles a poker chip with “10.1.17” — the date of the shooting — written in thin letters above it.

The group hadn’t been friends for very long when they made the trip to the festival. Burch and Farthing met years ago, but Farthing met Wilson and her daughter, Hodges, less than a year before the trip. Burch lives in Layton, Farthing and Wilson live in the Salt Lake City area, and Hodges lives in Plain City, the Standard-Examiner reported .

The group spent their first two nights in Vegas at the front of the festival near the stage, sometimes in a VIP area. On the third night, Oct. 1, the group planned to do the same.

But Farthing and Burch decided to stay toward the back of the general admission area, and Hodges and Wilson moved to a VIP tent just to the right of the stage.

Moments into Jason Aldean’s fourth or fifth song, Farthing got a text from Wilson: They were leaving the VIP area and heading back to the hotel. Despite Hodges’ fandom for Aldean, she was not feeling well and needed to leave.

As their Uber drove off, Wilson and Hodges recalled hearing a rapid series of pops.

Meanwhile, Farthing and Burch heard what sounded like fireworks from their spot at the back of the outdoor venue. Burch remembered feeling annoyed — a rude distraction from a great performance.

Then it happened again.

The third time, the panic started.

Farthing looked toward the stage and watched as people ducked for cover.

Then Burch grabbed Farthing’s hand and told her to run.

Wilson and Hodges couldn’t make sense of the popping noises from the safety of their Uber until an out-of-breath Farthing called.

“Every time Alyssa and I looked at each other that night, we started crying,” Wilson said. “Three minutes would have made the difference between life and death.”

Farthing and Burch ducked behind a bar, pressing themselves flat against the alcohol-soaked cement. Glass shattered around them and shrapnel hit Farthing in the leg.

“I pulled out this piece of bullet, and I don’t know, I just got mad,” Farthing said. “Then I realized what direction the bullets were coming from.”

