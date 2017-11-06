Man arrested in videotaped threat to California university

Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS This undated photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department shows David Kenneth Smith of Los Angeles. Authorities arrested Smith, who is accused of threatening a staff member at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif., after he posted videos of himself holding guns and talking about a desire to go on a killing rampage.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A man who posted videos of himself holding guns and smiling while describing his desire to go on a killing rampage has been arrested after threatening a staff member at a private university in Southern California that he attended, authorities said Monday.

David Kenneth Smith, 39, pleaded not guilty to a charge of making criminal threats after authorities received a report about an email exchange he had with a staff member at Soka University in Aliso Viejo last week.

Smith had been emailing the employee about discipline he faced for marijuana use when he attended the university in 2008. He then sent a link to a YouTube video showing him in a bathtub with a semi-automatic pistol on his chest speaking about the school, said Jaimee Blashaw, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

In the video, Smith said college employees “never liked me” and described being repeatedly fined for residence hall violations and accused of stealing another student’s belongings. He said he filed complaints with the school against several employees, including a dean.

Investigators said Smith had posted other videos of himself holding weapons and speaking of his desire to kill. Smith was arrested Friday, and authorities recovered nine loaded weapons registered to him.

“There were multiple videos of him talking about killing sprees, and in several videos, he’s carrying a firearm,” Blashaw said. “The threat was credible enough.”

In another video on his YouTube page, posted last week and titled, “What Good Does Killing Ever Do?” Smith talked about how a “killing spree” would be better than taking his own life, as he said his father had done.

A separate video shows Smith with a shotgun slung over his shoulder as talks about possibly going to a college campus and shooting students or shooting at police officers.

“If you’re going to go on a killing spree, you might as well do it equally. I’ve given it a lot of thought about this,” he says into the camera. “Who do you kill? I’ve come to the conclusion you just shoot everyone.”

Previous story
Anthony Weiner reports to prison for sexting conviction

Just Posted

School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

Red Deer man sentenced for assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month