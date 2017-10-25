Man convicted of poisoning wife: Her liver proves otherwise

PITTSBURGH — A former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher deserves a new trial in the death of his wife because her donated liver suggests she wasn’t poisoned with cyanide as prosecutors contend, his attorney argued Wednesday.

Robert Ferrante’s attorney asked a three-judge Superior Court panel to grant a new trial in the April 2013 death of Dr. Autumn Klein or, at least, allow for an evidentiary hearing at which the liver recipient could testify.

“In these four years, I am still feeling great,” the unnamed recipient of Klein’s liver wrote in a letter quoted by attorney Chris Rand Eyster in an appeal filing before Wednesday’s arguments in Pittsburgh.

Eyster argued Klein’s liver would have been irreparably damaged and unable to be donated had she been poisoned.

The 69-year-old researcher’s appeal centres on attacking post-mortem tests done by Quest Diagnostics that found toxic levels of cyanide in the 41-year-old physician’s blood after an autopsy failed to detect the poison.

Ferrante is serving life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder in November 2014. Allegheny County prosecutors contend Ferrante killed Klein by putting cyanide in her energy drink, which text messages show he urged her to drink to enhance her fertility.

Klein collapsed and fell suddenly ill on April 17, 2013, when she could be heard gasping for air in the background as Ferrante called 911 for an ambulance. She died three days later.

Eyster contends the prosecutor’s office didn’t reveal before trial that a Quest subsidiary, the Nichols Institute, paid a $40 million fine for a 2009 federal misbranding conviction and $241 million more to settle related litigation. In that case, federal prosecutors contend Quest/Nichols sold to various laboratories misbranded tests that were unreliable in measuring parathyroid hormone levels in patients.

Allegheny County prosecutors contend the sanctions are irrelevant, but Eyster contends they could have been used to try to convince the jury the Quest blood test results were unreliable.

Ferrante and his trial attorneys argued Klein suffered cardiac arrhythmia or some kind of brain abnormality relating to headaches and fainting spells she had experienced in the previous months.

Ferrante acknowledged ordering cyanide in the weeks before Klein’s death but said that was related to his well-known research into Lou Gehrig’s disease. The poison was used to mimic the disease’s symptoms in lab animals, Ferrante said.

The appellate panel isn’t expected to rule for months.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. has said it conducts its business with the highest standards of quality and integrity. It said in 2009 the settlement resolved the government investigation and “puts it behind us.”

The Associated Press

Previous story
‘Lifetime collection’ of classic, cars lost in fire in Langley, B.C.

Just Posted

Castor trial: Accused murder refused lie detector test

Jason Klaus said his lawyer advised him not to take polygraph test

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled… Continue reading

I Love First Peoples comes to Red Deer

Encouraging education among Indigenous youth

Lacombe B-girl heading to Japan

With the goal to compete in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month