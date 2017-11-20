Manson has endured as the face of evil for nearly 50 years

LOS ANGELES — Other killers snuffed out far more lives than Charles Manson did in 1969. Yet he has endured for nearly a half century as the personification of evil, even in an age in which mass shootings leave dozens dead at a time.

Manson, the hippie cult leader who died Sunday at 83, horrified America a generation ago with the way he seemed to have turned young people murderously against everything their parents cherished. That horror continued long after he had been locked up, in large part because of the demonic image crime experts say he cultivated with his bizarre behaviour and searing, wild-eyed gaze.

“He had that maniacal look that was always so striking,” said James Alan Fox, a criminology professor at Northeastern University in Boston. “Manson was memorable: his voice, his appearance, his mannerisms, as well as his crimes and the crazy Charlie act he put on.”

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the slaughter of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people over two successive August nights in Los Angeles. Prosecutors said he was trying to foment a race war, an idea he supposedly got from a misreading of the Beatles song Helter Skelter.

He was sentenced to death, but that was commuted to life in prison after the California Supreme Court struck down the death penalty in 1972.

The murders were horrific in their brutality. Tate, a beautiful 26-year-old actress known for Valley of the Dolls, was stabbed and hung from a rafter in her living room. The intruders scrawled “Pigs” and a misspelled “Healter Skelter” in the victims’ blood.

To his long rap sheet, historians might add this: accessory to the murder of the 1960s. The Manson family’s crimes, along with the deadly violence that erupted later in 1969 during a Rolling Stones concert at California’s Altamont Speedway, seemed to mark the demise of the hippie ideal of peace and love.

“Many people I know in Los Angeles believe that the Sixties ended abruptly on August 9, 1969,” author Joan Didion wrote in her 1979 book The White Album.

Although Manson didn’t carry out the murders himself, he has managed to endure in the annals of American crime as the cult leader who persuaded middle-class kids to kill for him.

“Manson was a manipulator. In a sense, he was a puppeteer,” said Jeff Guinn, author of Manson: The Life and Times of Charles Manson. “Manson would seem to be all kinds of things to all kinds of people, but nearly all of it was an act.”

Had Manson been executed, he might barely be remembered today, Guinn said.

Instead, with a healthy assist from news coverage, he was able to capture the public’s attention every few years when he got a parole hearing or in the occasional interviews he granted in which he often put on his “crazy Charlie” act, crime experts say.

“That’s the most frightening thing about Manson to me. I don’t believe he ever was crazy,” said Guinn, who spent more than three years interviewing Manson’s disciples and people who grew up with him. “Manson always knew the effect he was going for. … In a horrible, disgusting way, Charles Manson on his terms was a success story.”

 

File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Charles Manson is escorted to court in Los Angeles during an arraignment phase. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and several others, died on Sunday. He was 83.

Previous story
US declares NKorea a terror sponsor; new sanctions expected
Next story
Germany faces uncertainty after coalition talks break down

Just Posted

Christmas season in Red Deer begins with Festival of Trees

The kickoff to the Christmas season in Red Deer is upon us.… Continue reading

Judge allows Mr. Big evidence in murder trial

Two men accused of triple-murder admitted their involvement to undercover police

Red Deer agency supporting for LGBTQ2S+ youth

New report on LGBTQ2S+ youth from the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate

Police allege bodily harm caused by impaired driving

Red Deer RCMP to lay charges

Four people arrested after gas and dash

Four people were arrested after an alleged gas and dash in two… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train to stop in Ponoka for another year

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

Houaida Haddad is encouraging Red Deer residents to donate blood

Red Deer County firefighters to be recognized for Waterton help

RCMP brass will give formal recognition Monday

Ron James tries to lighten humanity’s load through humour

The comedian returns to Red Deer for shows Dec. 1 and 2

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month