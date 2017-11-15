Members of Canada’s Zimbabwean community hopeful turmoil in Harare will bring change

Zimbabwean community hopeful turmoil in Harare will bring change

Members of Canada’s Zimbabwean community say they’re hopeful unfolding political turmoil in their homeland will bring about lasting change.

Zimbabwe’s army said it has placed longtime president Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and was securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.

The activity triggered speculation of a coup, but the military’s supporters praised it as a “bloodless correction.”

Zimbabwe Cultural Society of Alberta Chair Regis Musango says the army’s actions could allow Zimbabweans to conduct peaceful, democratic elections in the near future and select a leader who truly represents the people.

Belinda Fernandez, who was born in Zimbabwe, says Mugabe’s arrest has her wondering whether a new government could take over, open up international trade and help all Zimbabweans, not just elites.

But Zimbabwean-Canadian Remedzai Kawadza says real change may not be seen until Mugabe’s entire generation of politicians is gone.

Mugabe, 93, has been in power since Zimbabwe gained its independence in 1980.