Model in Britain’s sex-and-spy Profumo scandal dies at 75

LONDON — Christine Keeler, the central figure in the sex-and-espionage Profumo scandal that rocked Cold War Britain and brought down a Conservative government, has died at 75.

In a Facebook post, son Seymour Platt said Keeler died Monday at a hospital near Farnborough in southern England after suffering for many years from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“My mother, Christine Keeler, fought many fights in her eventful life. Some fights she lost, but some she won,” he said. “She earned her place in British history but at a huge personal price. We are all very proud of who she was.”

Keeler was a model and nightclub dancer in 1963 when she had an affair with British War Secretary John Profumo. When it emerged that Keeler had also slept with a Soviet naval attache with ties to Russian intelligence, the combination of sex, wealth and national security issues caused a sensation and helped topple Britain’s Conservative government.

The married Profumo eventually resigned in disgrace after lying to the House of Commons about his relationship with Keeler. He threatened at the time to sue anyone who suggested there had been any inappropriate behaviour with her.

The stunning sex scandal shed light on a previously well-hidden world of sex- and alcohol-fueled orgies among Britain’s political elite.

A naked photo of Keeler straddling the back of a chair is among the most famous U.K. images of the 1960s. She spent the rest of her life trying to escape her unwanted notoriety.

Born in 1942, Keeler left school at 15 and shortly afterward started working as a showgirl on Greek Street in the heart of London’s Soho district, known at the time for its strip clubs and sleazy entertainment.

Keeler met men like Profumo after befriending a high-society osteopath, Dr. Stephen Ward, who introduced her to a number of powerful figures.

Ward eventually killed himself, taking an overdose of sleeping pills the night before he was convicted of some but not all charges related to immoral earnings. He died after the conviction without regaining consciousness.

Keeler was imprisoned for nine months after admitting perjury and conspiring to obstruct justice.

More than two decades later, she expressed regret in a 1986 interview.

“I was just a 19-year-old girl having a good time. I loved every minute of it. But if I had known then what was going to happen, I’d have run off and not stopped until I had reached my mum,” she said.

Keeler moved on after the scandal. She was married twice and had two sons.

“My life has been cursed by sex I didn’t particularly want,” Keeler said in a memoir written with journalist Douglas Thompson.

Previous story
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital despite warnings
Next story
UN: Myanmar’s Rohingya likely faced crimes against humanity

Just Posted

Red Deer County unveils 2018 budget

Red Deer County residents likely not to see tax increases but businesses could pay more

Birthday celebration held in Red Deer for former missionary who turned 100

Charlie Shorten says clean living worked for him

Red Deer’s got style: A century of local glamour is displayed at the museum

Clothes can tell lots about our community’s past, says curator

Rotary Club of Red Deer wants to celebrate its centennial by leaving a legacy

The Rotary Club of Red Deer’s wants to leave a legacy to… Continue reading

Housing proposed for Springbrook

35 single-family homes to be developed on east side of Springbrook

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

B.C. sets minimum age of 19 to consume marijuana, plans mix of retail sales

The British Columbia government has set 19 as the minimum age to… Continue reading

Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Park Urban Farm receives award

Join NCC for holiday festivities and take home a blue spruce tree

Open house event on Saturday

Recreation Centre will close for annual maintenance

The centre will remain closed from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1

City of Lacombe and Lacombe County looking for volunteer firefighters

The two municipalities are joining forces

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month