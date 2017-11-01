Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS New York City Police Officer Ryan Nash speaks to reporters at the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fifth Precinct on Wednesday in Patchogue, N.Y.

Officer who halted truck rampage hailed as a modest hero

New York City police officer Ryan Nash was responding to a call about an emotionally disturbed person at a high school not far from the World Trade Center when someone reported an accident on the bike path outside.

Nash and his partner, John Hasiotis, raced to a gruesome sight: A man in a truck had slammed into a school bus after mowing down people in a bike lane. He was waving guns around and yelling. Nash, 28, told him to drop the weapons and then fired once, striking the man.

Nash stopped the attacker, Sayfullo Saipov, in his tracks, but the officer is too modest to admit he’s a hero, officials said.

“He was a hero,” said Gov. Andre Cuomo. “And the NYPD is not just the leadership, it’s the men and women who are out there every day who are on the first line, and I think officer Nash really showed how important they are and how talented and how brave.”

Saipov was actually wielding a pellet gun and a paintball gun, authorities said, but they looked like real guns. Witnesses reported the 29-year-old hollered “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great!” in Arabic.

Hasiotis and two other officers, Michael Welsome and Kevin McGinn, secured the area, took witness statements and grabbed the guns. And they showed restraint by not firing their weapons into the crowded area, police said.

“While we mourn the terrible loss of life and the injuries to innocent people, we are proud of, and grateful for, the quick action of a team of police officers who responded to cries for help and took charge of a chaotic and dangerous situation,” said police union president Patrick Lynch.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other civic leaders commended Nash for his cool head — and said he was a humble officer who felt like he was just doing his job.

“What he did was extraordinary. It gave people such faith and such appreciation in our police force,” de Blasio said.

Nash was taken to the hospital for a ringing in the ears and met with Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

“In a typical fashion of an NYPD cop, he thinks what he did was not an act of heroism,” O’Neill said. “He thinks it’s … why he joined the police department.”

Nash appeared outside a police stationhouse in suburban Long Island a few miles from his home Wednesday and said he appreciates the praise but he was just doing his job.

“I appreciate the public recognition of the actions of myself and my fellow officers yesterday, although I feel we were just doing our job like thousands of officers do every day,” he said.

Nash added that “due to the nature of the pending criminal case I cannot make any further public statements about the incident at this time.”

No one answered the door earlier Wednesday at Nash’s two-story yellow Cape Cod-style home. Neighbors said he moved in sometime in the past year and largely kept to himself, though he often jogged outside.

“What he did was amazing, you know, helping to keep anybody else from being killed,” said neighbour Dino Cortina. “It’s just nice to know, nice guy.”

Previous story
Trump demands ‘much tougher’ immigration law after NY attack
Next story
Mexico’s Day of the Dead mourns quake victims

Just Posted

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Red Deer County is surveying the public about a proposed animal control bylaw

Rules about backyard hens, dog, goat and horse ownership considered

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month