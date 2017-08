Pastor freed from N. Korean prison back in Canada

FILE - In this file image made from July 30, 2015, video, Canadian Hyeon Soo Lim speaks in Pyongyang, North Korea. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office confirmed a delegation is in North Korea to discuss the Canadian pastor imprisoned there and North Korean media said Trudeau’s national security adviser, Daniel Jean, had arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A Mississauga, Ont., pastor released from prison in North Korea this week has returned to Canada.

Family spokeswoman Lisa Pak says Hyeong Soo Lim had a “private reunion” with his family late Saturday morning.

Lim, a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, had been serving a life sentence with hard labour for anti-state activities when the North Korean government released him on what it described as “sick bail”.

Pak says Lim is currently resting, but will attend service at his church tomorrow.

The federal government says it’s celebrating Lim’s “long-awaited” return to Canada.

“Canada has been actively engaged on Mr. Lim’s case at all levels, and we will continue to support him and his family now that he has returned,” a statement from Global Affairs Canada reads.

Lim’s family is expected to address the media Saturday afternoon.

The Canadian Press