Puerto Rico faces cash shortfall after Hurricane Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s struggling government warned on Tuesday that it will face a cash shortfall by the end of the year and will seek billions of dollars in additional federal funds to help it cope with the expenses caused by Hurricane Maria.

Officials said the devastating storm imposed enormous emergency costs while causing an estimated 50 per cent drop in the U.S. territory’s collections of taxes and fees, worsening an 11-year recession.

“The severity of the storm dislocated the island’s economy,” said Gerardo Portela, executive director of Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority. “The lack of electric power has further deepened the crisis.”

Portela said it was not yet clear how much it will cost to rebuild Puerto Rico, but he said the island suffered an estimated $45 billion to $95 billion in damage. So far, U.S. Congress has approved nearly $5 billion in aid to the island.

Tens of thousands of people have left Puerto Rico, thousands of businesses remain closed and the island’s power company is generating only 30 per cent of its normal output. In addition, some 20 per cent of people remain without water.

Puerto Rico’s government said it will see an estimated reduction of $1.7 billion in cash as a result of reduced collections, with an additional estimated $1.18 billion reduction in power and water income, with those two agencies currently running on cash reserves. Portela said Puerto Rico will inevitably face a cash crunch.

The warning was issued at a meeting organized by a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. Board executive director Natalie Jaresko said hurricane recovery expenses are substantial and that not all will be paid by the federal government.

“We need to work with every single possible resource,” she said.

Jaresko also stressed the need for specific numbers on how many Puerto Ricans have left the island to get a sense of the economic effect. Some experts have said the island of 3.4 million people could lose more than 10 per cent of its population by 2019, with nearly half a million already having left as a result of the crisis.

“We need to look at what this post-hurricane Puerto Rico reality is,” Jaresko said. “We need to provide services, but only for the population that remains on the island.”

Jaresko also said the board will hold three public sessions in upcoming weeks to get a better understanding of the hurricane’s effects on the island’s economy and other sectors.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday that the conditions in Puerto Rico are “alarming” more than a month after the storm hit.

“The hurricane has aggravated the island’s existing dire situation caused by debt and austerity measures,” the office said in a statement.

That assessment contrasted with comments made by Michael Byrne, Puerto Rico’s federal co-ordination officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who said at Tuesday’s meeting that his agency was seeing a turnaround in Puerto Rico. He noted that more than 1 million people on the island have registered for assistance.

“This is going to be one if not the largest efforts that we’ve ever undertaken based on the estimates as the damages continue to reveal themselves.”

As reconstruction efforts continue, contracts awarded to companies in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland are receiving greater scrutiny.

Jaresko said any local government contract worth more than $10 million must be turned over to the board for review, and even lesser contracts also could be reviewed.

Puerto Rico’s government said this week it would scrap a $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish, a small power company based in the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke that had only two full-time employees at the time when the storm hit. The contract is being audited at a local and federal level.

The board also has appointed retired Air Force Col. Noel Zamot to oversee power reconstruction efforts.

The void left by Whitefish crews could lead to an increase in the amount paid to other companies helping restore power in Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the U.S. Corps of Engineers told The Associated Press that the agency issued a notice of intent to increase a contract awarded to Fluor Corporation from $240 million to $840 million.

“(The agency) is looking at several acquisition strategies to speed up grid restoration efforts,” spokesman Jeff Hawk said. “This is one of them.”

Previous story
Failing at home, Catalan leader takes his fight to Europe

Just Posted

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Justin Trudeau. The prime… Continue reading

Doors open at Warming Centre in Red Deer

Donations can be made to Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer DBA board has four new faces

Board of directors to choose 2o18 executive

Recognizing Survivors of Suicide Day

Red Deer group hosts event

Anniversary of Protestant Reformation celebrated by some Red Deer churches

In Kentwood, kids will learn about Martin Luther through games

VIDEO: Speed on green starts Wednesday

Red Deer drivers will be fined for speeding through green or amber light

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Alberta politicians vote strongly in favour of keeping daylight time

Alberta’s legislature has officially voted to scrap a bill proposing the province… Continue reading

Collision rates rise this time of the year: Learn how to report collisions

Red Deer RCMP remind drivers to be safe

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month