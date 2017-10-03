RDC announces new vice president

A new vice president corporate, Shelley Ralston, joins the college Oct. 16.

“Joining RDC in this capacity is a wonderful opportunity for me,” said Ralston.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for Red Deer College to have Shelley Ralston join our team,” said Joel Ward, president and CEO at RDC.

The position is new to the college. It is part of the vice president model that was introduced July 1, 2017 which consists of a vice president academic, vice president college services and vice president corporate.

Her portfolio at her previous job, as a director of talent and culture with Xerox Canada, included all aspects of recruiting, learning and development, leadership development, strategic workforce planning and diversity and inclusion.

Despite her busy corporate daily life, she dedicates her time to high-level community initiatives that support Central Alberta.

She was part of RDC’s board of governors for six years and she has been serving numerous community organizations. Currently, she is a board member at Fortis Alberta and is the volunteer lead for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

She is a recipient of the Central Alberta Women of Excellence Award.