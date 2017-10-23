Tampa neighbourhood fears serial killer after 3 killings

TAMPA, Fla. — Police escorted children to school Monday and a city bus changed up its usual route as a neighbourhood near downtown Tampa feared a serial killer may be on the loose.

In the last two weeks, three people have been shot to death within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometre) radius in the normally quiet Seminole Heights neighbourhood. Police believe the shootings are linked by proximity and time frame, but they don’t have a motive or a suspect.

All three victims, who didn’t know each other, rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None of the victims were robbed.

“I’m afraid,” said Maria Maldonado, who lives near the scene of two of the shootings that happened about 300 yards apart. The other was less than a mile away.

Maldonado won’t let her 7-year-old son play in the yard.

“We don’t open the door or nothing. A lot of people are scared. I’m scared for my son, for the neighbourhood,” she said.

Seminole Heights is a working-class neighbourhood northeast of downtown Tampa that’s slowly becoming gentrified. Run-down homes sit next to renovated, historic bungalows, and trendy restaurants have sprung up near auto body shops.

Residents and business owners say there are car burglaries and fights between kids, but they are not accustomed to anything like the violence that started Oct. 9.

Business owners report a downturn in recent days, as worried residents stay inside.

“We don’t know what’s next,” said Majed Foqahaa, the owner of the M&M market.

He said two of the victims would come into the store and buy soda and snacks. Foqahaa said he has a concealed carry permit for a handgun, and he keeps it at the store while he is working. When he walks out to his car at night, he holds it in his hand.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said the city has put dozens of officers in the area around the clock. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also helping, he said.

“There aren’t a lot of facts, or evidence, yet,” Buckhorn said as he visited a block where one victim was killed.