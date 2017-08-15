Three Calgary men face 28 drug related charges

Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin seized

CALGARY — Three men are facing charges after a drug bust in Calgary that turned up more than 3,000 fentanyl pills along with quantities of eight other illegal substances.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams says it’s one of the largest fentanyl seizures made in the city.

Three homes were searched earlier this month with the help of Calgary police officers.

Drugs seized along with the fentanyl included 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, 498 grams of heroin and 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Three men, all from Calgary, face a total of 28 drug-related charges.

The largest seizure of fentanyl in the city was in December when the Calgary Police Service discovered more than 35,000 pills during a raid.

There is no word on when Cong Nguyen, 36, Hoang Duong, 33, and Scott Smith, 29, are to appear in court following the latest bust.

