Top US leaders say current war authority sufficient

WASHINGTON — Senior U.S. national security officials told Congress on Monday the 2001 war authorization for combat operations against terrorist groups is legally sufficient and warned that prematurely repealing the law could signal America is “backing away from this fight.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee three months after they informed the panel the post-Sept. 11, 2001 law gave the military ample authority to fight terrorist groups and a new one was unnecessary.

A separate authorization for the war in Iraq approved by Congress in 2002 also remains in force.

The two men said if Congress does pursue a new authorization for foes such as Islamic State militants, it’s imperative the existing law not be rescinded until a new one is fully in place. Tillerson and Mattis also said that any new war authorization, like the existing one, should not have any geographic or time restrictions so as not to tip the enemy off.

“Though a statement of continued congressional support would be welcome, a new (war authorization) is not legally required to address the continuing threat posed by al-Qaida, the Taliban and ISIS,” Mattis said. But doing away with existing laws prematurely “could only signal to our enemies and our friends that we are backing away from this fight.”

 

