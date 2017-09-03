Trudeau announces $360 million highway improvement package for Yukon

WHITEHORSE — The federal and Yukon governments have announced a hefty funding package to improve highways in the territory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Yukon’s leader Sandy Silver announced their two governments will together spend more than $360 million to improve road access to mineral rich areas in the territory.

Nearly $250 million of that will come from Ottawa.

The governments say the money will upgrade more than 650 km of road and build or upgrade a number of bridges for highways leading into the Dawson Range in Central Yukon and the Nahanni Range in the southeast part of the territory.

Trudeau says strong infrastructure is necessary to developing the natural resources in Yukon.

The Canadian Press