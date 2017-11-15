Trump: China agrees NKorea nuclear weapon freeze not enough

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. and China agree that North Korea cannot just freeze its nuclear weapons program in exchange for concessions and that it must eliminate its arsenal.

Trump was restating a long-standing U.S. position but suggested that China now concurred with Washington that a “freeze-for-freeze” agreement was unacceptable.

China and Russia have proposed that as a way to restart long-stalled negotiations: that the North could freeze its nuclear and missile programs in exchange for the U.S. and its close ally South Korea stopping regular military drills that Pyongyang considers as preparation for invasion.

China has not made a public disavowal of the proposal. China said Wednesday that it would send a high-level special envoy to North Korea amid an extended chill in relations between the neighbours.

Trump was speaking a day after he returned from a 12-day trip through Asia that included a state visit to China, where he was hosted by President Xi Jinping.

“President Xi recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China, and we agreed that we would not accept a so-called freeze for freeze agreement, like those that have consistently failed in the past,” Trump said.

He said that Xi pledged to implement UN sanctions that aim to deprive North Korea of revenues for its weapons programs “and to use his great economic influence over the regime to achieve our common goal of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.”

China is North Korea’s traditional ally and accounts for about 90 per cent of the isolated nation’s external trade.

Speaking at the White House, Trump cast his Asian sojourn as a “tremendous success,” saying the United States was feted by foreign leaders and asserted its strength in the world.

“America’s renewed confidence and standing in the world has never been stronger than it is right now,” Trump said, detailing his stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump said he had three goals on the trip: to unite the world against North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, to strengthen alliances in the region and to insist on “fair and reciprocal trade.”

Trump pledged to work “as fast as possible” to eliminate sizable trade deficits with U.S. trading partners. He said it was “unacceptable” that the U.S. trade deficit with other nations stands at about $800 billion a year and promised to “start whittling that down as fast as possible.” He did not say how he planned to achieve that goal.

Earlier, Trump used social media to spar with media coverage of his trip.

He tweeted criticism at The New York Times. He said the paper “hates” that he has good relationships with world leaders and “they should realize that these relationships are a good thing, not a bad thing.” He called the paper “naive (or dumb)” on foreign policy.

The president also tweeted Wednesday that he was “forced” to watch CNN during the trip and “again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is.”

Previous story
Trump keeps silent as Moore-Alabama storm grows louder

Just Posted

Police continue to search for girl missing for almost a week

Police continue to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen six… Continue reading

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Environmental plan shows few Red Deer residents are lowering gas consumption

Most ecological goals are being met, but more work is needed

Don’t pour extra medication down the sink, City of Red Deer manager warns

Wastewater treatment plant doesn’t treat pharmaceuticals

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month