Trump demands ‘much tougher’ immigration law after NY attack

WASHINGTON — Roused by the first major ISIS-inspired attack on U.S. soil since he took office, President Donald Trump urged swift repeal of an immigration program that brought the suspect to America and laid into a political foe he said was responsible for it — though Republican George H. W. Bush signed the law.

Trump insisted Wednesday that Congress must end the visa lottery program under which Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov entered the country, and he ordered still tighter scrutiny of immigrants already subject to what he calls “extreme vetting.” But the White House offered no indication of what new steps the president might be planning.

“We have to get much tougher, much smarter, and less politically correct,” Trump said. He also said the U.S. justice system for dealing with such cases must be strengthened, declaring, “What we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock.” Again, there was no elaboration from the White House.

Trump denounced the 29-year-old suspect in the truck attack, which killed eight and injured many more, as an “animal,” and said he was open to sending the man to the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

 

Previous story
‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter
Next story
Officer who halted truck rampage hailed as a modest hero

Just Posted

Great Chief Park enhancement on track for 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

A new football field, speed skating track and more is starting to… Continue reading

Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Four Central Albertans recognized for domestic and relationship violence, bullying work

Some of the people working on the frontlines, responding to domestic and… Continue reading

UPDATED: Domestic Abuse Response Team assisting hospital patients

New program for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Red Deer County is surveying the public about a proposed animal control bylaw

Rules about backyard hens, dog, goat and horse ownership considered

UPDATED: Red Deer Public Schools trustees sworn in

School board chair to be decided

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Two Red Deer Remembrance Day ceremonies

Red Deerians will honour fallen soldiers this Remembrance Day at two ceremonies… Continue reading

Christmas Wish Breakfast makes children’s wishes come true

Bring a toy on Nov. 19 and enjoy free breakfast in Red Deer

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey player Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month