Trump strikes hard line against NKorea in Japan

TOKYO — President Donald Trump struck a hard line against North Korea’s nuclear weapons program Monday and urged Japan to do the same as he closed out two days of talks, dinner and golf diplomacy with ally Japan.

The president refused to rule out eventual military action against the north and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to stop weapons testing, calling the recent launches of missiles over Japanese territory “a threat to the civilized world and international peace and stability.”

“We will not stand for that,” Trump said at news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “The era of strategic patience is over. Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years.”

The president did not deny reports he was frustrated that Japan did not shoot down a ballistic missile North Korea recently fired over its territory. Trump instead declared that Abe “will shoot ‘em out of the sky when he completes the purchase of lots of additional military equipment from the United States.”

Trump said Abe had agreed to purchase “massive amounts of military equipment, as he should,” arguing the U.S. makes the “best military equipment, by far.”

Japan’s constitution was revised after World War II to include a clause renouncing war and the country spends only about 1 per cent of its GDP on defence. Abe has slowly tried to remove some of the pacifist constraints and is already seeking money to purchase upgraded SM3 interceptors with greater accuracy and range, as well as other advanced missile defence systems.

Under its constitution, Japan can shoot down a missile only when it is aimed at the country or if debris is falling on its territory. But some hawkish members of Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party say that it may be possible to shoot down a missile headed toward Guam if it causes an existential threat to the U.S. as Japan’s ally. Experts say that is questionable.

As part of his Asia tour, Trump will visit South Korea, where he will forgo the customary trip to the demilitarized zone separating north and south — a pilgrimage made by every U.S. presidents except one since Ronald Reagan as a demonstration of solidarity with the South. Instead, Trump planned to visit Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul.

U.S. and South Korean officials have said the base visit is meant to underscore the countries’ ties and South Korea’s commitment to contributing to its own defence. Burden-sharing is a theme Trump has stressed ever since his presidential campaign.

Trump and South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in agree on the need to pressure the North with sanctions and other deterrence measures.

 

File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. President Donald Trump visits South Korea on Tuesday on the second leg of his first official Asian tour. p

Previous story
CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Just Posted

School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

Lacombe students share their eco-friendly bounty

Lacombe Composite High School students celebrated their harvest

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month