Trump vows justice as US captures key Benghazi militant

WASHINGTON — U.S. special operations forces captured a militant in Libya accused of playing an instrumental role in the Benghazi attacks, officials said Monday, in a high-stakes operation designed to bring the perpetrators to justice five years after the deadly violence.

President Donald Trump identified the militant as Mustafa al-Imam and said his capture signified that the four Americans who died “will never be forgotten.” Justice Department officials were escorting al-Imam by military plane to the United States, where he’s expected to be tried in federal court.

“Our memory is deep and our reach is long, and we will not rest in our efforts to find and bring the perpetrators of the heinous attacks in Benghazi to justice,” Trump said.

The Navy SEAL-led raid marked the first publicly known operation since Trump took office to target those accused of involvement in Benghazi, which mushroomed into a multiyear political fracas centred on Republican allegations of a bungled Obama administration response. Those critiques shadowed Hillary Clinton, who was secretary of state at the time of the attacks, through her presidential campaign.

U.S. forces captured al-Imam just before midnight local time Sunday in Misrata, on Libya’s north coast, U.S. officials said. He was taken to a U.S. Navy ship at the Misrata port for transport by military plane to Washington, where he’s expected to arrive within the next two days, one of the officials said.

Once on American soil, al-Imam will face trial in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia as the FBI continues to investigate, the Justice Department said. He faces three criminal charges that were filed in May 2015 but only recently unsealed: killing or conspiring to kill someone during an attack on a federal facility, providing support for terrorists, and using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.

It wasn’t immediately clear how al-Imam was involved in the Sept. 11, 2012, violence. The U.S. attorney’s office said he is a Libyan national and about 46 years old.

Trump said he’d ordered the raid, and thanked the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and prosecutors for tracking al-Imam and enabling his capture.

Previous story
Families sue after two men commit suicide at Hamilton hospitals

Just Posted

Charges laid in fatal drunk driving crash west of Red Deer

A woman faces eight charges stemming from a deadly crash in Red… Continue reading

Supervised drug consumption site is coming soon to Red Deer, say some councillors

Many hope a local drug treatment centre is coming too

City of Red Deer borrows $5.2 million to accommodate future development

Council boosts efficiencies with regional water, sewer lines

Accused in murder trial shared details of the crime

Jason Klaus said his sister’s spirit told him what happened the night of the murders

Charge withdrawn against man accused of threatening Alberta over carbon tax

The Crown has withdrawn a charge against a man who was accused… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Photos: Getting into the Halloween spirit

At least one Red Deerian loves to decorate for the spooky holiday

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund

Dan Ervin has waited for an Air Canada refund since his kidney transplant was cancelled in August

The flavour of Mexico in a bottle

Salmon Arm’s Caliente Hot Sauce Company brings a fresh product to store shelves

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

WATCH: Replay Red Deer — news highlights for Oct. 29

Watch the highlights from the week of Oct. 23 to 28 from in and around the City of Red Deer

Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL — It may be nearly Halloween, but authorities in northern Quebec… Continue reading

Jason Kenney to seek seat in Calgary byelection

CALGARY — Alberta’s newly annointed conservative leader is wasting little time in… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month