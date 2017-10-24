US declaration of “ethnic cleansing” in Myanmar on way

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration moved toward a condemnation of “ethnic cleansing” against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, as officials were preparing a recommendation for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to unequivocally use the term for the first time. Angry lawmakers on Tuesday demanded an immediate denunciation as they explored a new, tougher U.S. policy.

“My bosses have said it appears to be ethnic cleansing. I’m of that view as well,” said Patrick Murphy, a senior U.S. diplomat for Southeast Asia, while adding that the final call wasn’t his to make.

Tillerson could receive the recommendation to adopt such terminology as a matter of policy as early as this week, officials familiar with the process told The Associated Press. He would then decide whether to follow the advice of his agency’s policy experts and lawyers, which would raise pressure on the U.S. government to consider new sanctions on a country that had been lauded for its democratic transition.

At a Senate hearing Tuesday, lawmakers pressed Murphy and other administration officials to hastily clarify their view of the brutal crackdown on Muslims in Rakhine State that has caused more than 600,000 refugees to flee to Bangladesh. But U.S. officials have been weighing several factors for their policy toward the country also known as Burma, including concerns about undermining the civilian government led by Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi for the last 18 months.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine was among those calling for a clear determination “with dispatch.” Republican Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, emphasized it “may be time for a policy readjustment.” Other lawmakers in both houses of Congress have proposed new U.S. penalties on the military, which retains significant power in Myanmar and is blamed for the violence.

The U.S. officials, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the internal process and requested anonymity, told the AP the State Department won’t make a call yet on whether crimes against humanity have occurred in Myanmar. Such a determination would be even more detrimental to Myanmar’s military, as it could force the U.S. to push harder for legal accountability.

According to the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention, “ethnic cleansing” isn’t recognized as an independent crime under international law, unlike crimes against humanity and genocide. It surfaced in the context of the 1990s conflict in the former Yugoslavia, when a U.N. commission defined it as “rendering an area ethnically homogeneous by using force or intimidation to remove persons of given groups from the area.”

Nevertheless, Murphy stressed that “a determination of ethnic cleansing will not change our pursuit of full accountability.” The issue also is sensitive because President Donald Trump will make his first official trip to Asia next month and hasn’t spoken about the crisis.

Human rights groups accuse security forces of launching a scorched-earth campaign in late August as they responded to Rohingya insurgent attacks.

 

Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS A Rohingya Muslim boy Rehmat Ullaha, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carries a sack of rice given to him in aid at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday.

Previous story
Senate passes $36.5B disaster aid bill; Trump signature next
Next story
Body found is missing Texas toddler; father says she choked

Just Posted

Estimated 8-hour hospital emergency wait time frustrates Red Deer man

AHS says actual wait time is less than estimated wait time at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Accused in fatal fire shocked mother’s remains not found

Numerous police interviews with accused triple-murderer Jason Klaus played in court

Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

We’re All In This Together author appears Thursday in Red Deer

Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

For 24-hours, more than 500 students and community partners take turns riding… Continue reading

Youth pleads guilty in manslaughter death of Red Deer man

A Calgary teenager’s murder trial was called off after he pleaded guilty… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 2017-2021 council sworn in

Mayor and council ready to serve for the next four years

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance plaques stolen

Plaques honouring fallen soldiers and RCMP officers in Sylvan Lake were stolen… Continue reading

A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.

Kenneth Andrew White was riding in the passenger seat of a van… Continue reading

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month