‘Vaulter’ bandit, accused in bank robberies, sentenced to 15 years in prison

TORONTO — A notorious bank robber who was dubbed the “Vaulter” for his technique of jumping over bank counters has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

York regional police say Jeffrey James Shuman pleaded guilty last month to seven counts of robbery with a firearm.

They say the 55-year-old French-American citizen was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday and was given a 34-month credit for time already served.

Police said at the time that he was wanted in connection with 21 bank robberies between 2010 and 2015 — 15 in the Greater Toronto Area, four in Calgary, and one each in Hamilton and Ottawa.

Police had spent years trying to catch Shuman without success. The Canadian Banking Association also put out a $100,000 reward for his capture.

Shuman was arrested on an international warrant in Switzerland in September 2015.

He was extradited to Canada in February 2016 to stand trial.