Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after making a racist gesture during the World Series.

Gurriel said he didn’t intend to offend Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish when he pulled on the corners of his eyes after homering against him during Houston’s 5-3 win in Game 3 on Friday night.

“I didn’t try to offend nobody,” Gurriel said in Spanish through a translator. “I was commenting to my family that I didn’t have any luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States.”

Gurriel, a 33-year-old from Cuba, made the gesture shortly after homering to start Houston’s four-run second inning. While sitting in the dugout, Gurriel put his fingers to the side of his eyes and said “chinito” — a derogatory Spanish term that translates literally to “little Chinese.”

Darvish was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Iranian father.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the league intends to speak with Gurriel. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league had not publicly addressed the matter. Gurriel may be punished, including a possible suspension during the World Series.

The league has recently suspended players caught using slurs. Toronto’s Kevin Pillar and Oakland’s Matt Joyce were each banned for two games this season after making anti-gay comments.

Gurriel said the derogatory term is used commonly in Cuba to refer to Asian people. He said he knows the Japanese are offended by it because he played in Japan in 2014.

“In the moment, I didn’t want to offend him or nobody in Japan because I have a lot of respect for them and I played in Japan,” he said, adding that, “I didn’t mean to do it.”

Darvish played professionally in Japan from 2005-11 before joining the Texas Rangers in 2012. He was traded to the Dodgers at this year’s July 31 trade deadline. He was angry about what happened.

“Acting like that, you just disrespect all the people around the world,” he said in Japanese through a translator.

Gurriel hopes to speak with Darvish about what happened.

“Yes, of course. I want to talk to him because I have nothing against him,” he said. “I think he’s one of the best pitchers in Japan, and I never had success against him. … If he felt offended, I want to apologize to him.”

Gurriel spent 15 years in the Cuban professional league and played in Japan for a year before signing with the Astros last season. Gurriel homered and doubled in Game 3 and is batting .346 in the post-season.

“I know he’s remorseful,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

Some of Darvish’s former teammates with the Rangers called out Gurriel for his actions on Twitter. Pitcher Jake Diekman used an emoji to call the gesture trash, and outfielder Ryan Rua said “really hope that gesture from Gurriel wasnt directed towards Yu…no place for that.”

Darvish hopes the incident can be a learning experience.

“Nobody’s perfect and everybody is different and then … we just … have to learn from it,” he said. “And then he made a mistake and then we’re just going to learn from it. We are all human beings. That’s what I’m saying, so just learn from it and we’ve got to go forward, move forward.”

Previous story
Radulov’s third period goal lifts Dallas Stars over Calgary Flames 2-1

Just Posted

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

‘Napping on NAFTA’: Harper blasts Trudeau government handling of negotiations

WASHINGTON — Stephen Harper has expressed alarm over his successor’s handling of… Continue reading

RCMP tells accused killer that evidence against him is overwhelming

RCMP showed accused Castor murderer some of the evidence they gathered in bid to get him to talk

Alberta conservatives gather in Calgary to pick leader to challenge NDP

EDMONTON — Alberta new United Conservatives will pick a new leader today.… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Gordon Lightfoot in Red Deer

Gordon Lightfoot played two sets featuring all his well known hits such… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month