Flames acquire Travis Hamonic from Islanders

CHICAGO — Defenceman Travis Hamonic was acquired by the Calgary Flames in a trade with the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Hamonic and a fourth round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 NHL Draft was sent to Calgary in exchange for the Flames’ first and second round picks in 2018 and a second round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 draft.

The 26-year-old Hamonic joins a Calgary team that finished seventh in the Western Conference in the regular season and was swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks. A young core focused around forwards Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau makes the Flames a dangerous team moving forward.

“I couldn’t be more excited. Young team, but a good team,” said Hamonic. ”It’s really exciting. You want to surround yourself with great players. (So) that’s a huge part of the excitement.”

Hamonic, a native of St. Malo, Man., has spent seven seasons in New York, scoring 26 goals with 120 assists and 452 penalty minutes in 444 games.

“He moves pucks. He’s a character kid. He’s got some bite to him,” said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. ”I think he’s going to fit good with us.”

Hamonic had three goals and 11 assists last season and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games. Hamonic is the year’s recipient of the NHL’s Foundation Award.

