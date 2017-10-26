Moore’s 1st start of season a clunker for Dolphins

Moore’s 1st start of season a clunker for Dolphins

BALTIMORE — Matt Moore couldn’t wait for his first start of the season. Just four days earlier, the Dolphins quarterback came off the bench to rescue Miami in a comeback win.

Given the opportunity to run the show from the beginning, the 33-year-old quarterback delivered a clunker of a performance in a 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Moore went 25 for 44 for 176 yards. He was sacked three times and both his interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Frustrating? Believe it, especially after Moore was so sharp in place of injured Jay Cutler on Sunday. Inserted in the second half after Cutler cracked his ribs, Moore brought the Dolphins back from a 14-point deficit in a 31-28 victory over the New York Jets.

Then came Thursday night.

“You don’t ever go into a week preparing and expect it to turn out like this,” Moore said. “We got to figure some stuff out. I got to figure some stuff out. Just got to get better moving forward.”

He had no excuse for the interceptions. Linebacker C.J. Mosley went 63 yards for a score, and Jimmy Smith took his 50 yards to the house.

“On the first one, he made a heck of a play. He just jumped up there and caught it,” Moore said. “On the second one, (Smith) sat back a little bit and waited for me to throw.”

The Dolphins sputtered offensively earlier in the season, scoring only six points against the Jets before being blanked by New Orleans.

This game conjured memories of that dry stretch.

“We’re just inept. We’re not doing anything right now,” coach Adam Gase said. “When you play a game like that and get shut out again, you just have to start looking at if it’s one guy, multiple guys.”

It wasn’t all Moore’s fault. The Dolphins generated only 45 yards on the ground, and that including a 21-yard jaunt by Jay Ajayi on the second play from scrimmage.

“I’m trying to figure out reasons why we can’t sustain drives,” Gase said. “You start looking at everything from, ‘Are we calling the right things? Why can’t we get it to third-and- manageable? Are we using the right people?’”

Gase was asked if Cutler might be ready in time to face Oakland on Nov. 5.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure,” he replied. “Monday, he ran with the team and then he threw. He felt pretty good. I wasn’t going to put him out there tonight, and I think it was the smart thing to do.”

Cutler or Moore, it may not matter for the up-and-down Dolphins.

“Right now, we’re so inconsistent,” Gase said. “We’re just all over the place.”

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

David Ginsburg, The Associated Press

Previous story
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins powers Edmonton Oilers past Dallas Stars 5-4

Just Posted

Blaming patients must stop say emergency doctors

Time to deal with bed shortages

New facts on Red Deer from Statistics Canada

Data looks at immigration, Indigenous people, housing and income

Red Deer Catholic Schools enrolment exceeds expectations

Exceeding enrolment expectations, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has become the third… Continue reading

Happy the rescue dog owes his life to caring Red Deer residents

Emmy Stuebing finally found her injured pet after six-week search

Canada’s energy regulator says demand for fossil fuels will max out in two years

OTTAWA — The National Energy Board says Canada’s addiction to fossil fuels… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month