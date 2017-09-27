100 women, men who care help Red Deer charities in a big way

September was a busy month for two local organizations who make quarterly sizable donations to local charities.

On Sept. 25, the 100+Women Who Care – Red Deer voted to donate to Family Services of Central Alberta. Raising between $10,000 and $15,000, the money will go towards helping families who face challenges with mental health issues.

Cindy Jefferies, 100+ women who care co-founder, said they had about a dozen new people attend the Monday meeting.

“We’re making a conscious effort to try to recruit new members and pick up those that may have dropped off unintentionally,” said Jefferies. “It’s still very strong.”

In their first year, the group had around 220 regular members and gave away about $22,000 every meeting. Over the past couple of years, the number of participants has decreased slightly. Over the last three years, Jefferies’ estimates they raised about $300,000 for various local charities.

Prior to that on Sept. 11, the 100 Men of Red Deer voted to donate to Dreams Take Flight, the charity provides the trip of a lifetime to medically, mentally, physically, socially or emotionally challenged children.

Jenn Dalen, a local committee member of Dreams Take Flight, said the flights, which happen once a year, are her favourite day of the year. They take the children on a whirlwind tour of a theme park, this year they went to Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

“If I’m being honest, I like it better than Christmas,” said Dalen. “It’s watching the joy of watching these kids and they’ve never experienced anything like this. We don’t say no, the whole purpose of that day is we do not say no. They want an ice cream they get an ice cream, they want to go on a roller coaster six times, we’re going on the rollercoaster six times. Lets go have the greatest day ever.”

Dalen and other committee members were overwhelmed by the support from the 100 men.

“We cried,” she said. “It is an amazing contribution.”

Both the 100 Men and 100+ Women Who Care of Red Deer meet every three months, and as a group vote on a charity.

People who represent the charity are invited to speak and give their pitch about why their charity is deserving.

Each attendee then donates $100, creating a pool of at least $10,000 for the winning charity.

The next 100 Women meeting is on Nov. 15 at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club, 4500 Fountain Dr., and the next 100 Men meeting is on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at the International Beer Haus, 5008 48th St. For more information visit www.100menreddeer.com or www.100womenreddeer.ca.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

