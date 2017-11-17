100+ Women Red Deer donate to Christmas Bureau

About $14,000 will help with Christmas hampers and toys

A group of women who care will donate about $14,000 to Red Deer Christmas Bureau, just in time for Christmas.

At the 100+ Women Who Care Red Deer meeting on Wednesday — just as any other meeting — charities were nominated by members and three random names were drawn: Red Deer Pregnancy Care Centre, Active Living Funds for Red Deer Public Schools and Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

After presentations were heard, members voted in favour of the Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

“How can you beat the Red Deer Christmas Bureau at Christmas time?,” said one of the group co-founders Cindy Jefferies.

Teresa Kutynec, president of the Red Deer Christmas Bureau said she was surprised to find out her organization was the recipient of the money. Her organization has never been nominated before.

“The money will help us, it’ll be put to good use,” said Kutynec, explaining the money will be used to buy toys for certain age groups.

The rest of the money will be used to buy products for the Christmas Hamper program such as milk, turkey, potatoes, fresh vegetables and canned fruit.

Last year, about 1,100 hampers were donated.

Red Deer Christmas Bureau is currently accepting applications for the hamper and will continue until Dec. 14.

Jefferies said 100+ Women Who Care Red Deer has raised about $14,000 at each meeting this year and usually the number is in the neighbourhood of $20,000.

Jefferies said the group likes to raise money in a simple manner — $100 per woman per meeting — a concept that first started in the U.S. but has caught on in other countries.

The group’s next meeting is scheduled on Feb. 5.



