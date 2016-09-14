100 men still giving, despite feeling the pinch

Recommend on Facebook

Parkland Community Living and Support Society walked away with more than $5,000 from the 100 Men Red Deer meeting held on Monday.

More money will be coming Parkland’s way from other members of the local initiative that gives community groups the chance to raise money for projects and programs.

Lee Meckelberg, 100 Men treasurer, said it’s getting harder to get members to come out to the quarterly events where three charities give five-minute presentations and one is chosen to receive $100 from each man at the meeting.

“We have had some people that contact us to say they can’t continue with the initiative anymore because of the economy,” Meckelberg said.

He said if their budget doesn’t allow it, it doesn’t allow it. But charities are also feeling the pinch.

“Now more than ever if you have that ability, it’s more important to try and step forward and offer that assistance to the community.”

As of June, 100 Men had raised $55,000 from six events. The next meeting will be held Dec.6.

“We’re hoping that our eighth meeting is going to be the biggest yet. We’re hoping to be able to push and be able to say we’ve put $70,000 into the community.”

Members nominate charities that are then chosen at random to give presentations.

He said the two charities that don’t get picked at an event are still raising awareness for their charity and have the opportunity to talk to men in attendance. The men also get to meet other members.

“It’s a real great opportunity to grow your network personally, but also get involved with like-minded people,” Meckelberg said.

The money Parkland CLASS (Community Living and Support Society) received will go towards purchasing physiotherapy and sensory equipment for severely developmentally and physically disabled children.

“They are mostly wheelchair dependent or have huge mobility issues so they can’t go on regular playground equipment or play like other kids so we wanted equipment that would answer that need,” said Katrina Silbernagel, co-ordinator of health and wellness with Parkland.

A support structure to hold up swings built to accommodate the children’s needs, a full body recline swing, and mats will be purchased, along with a bean bag bed that vibrates. The equipment will be set up in one of Parkland’s group homes.

“This equipment, it’s going to make a huge difference to their everyday life for many years,” Silbernagel said.

szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com