2018 Women of Excellence Awards nominations open until January

Nominations are open for the Red Deer & District Community Foundation’s 2018 Women of Excellence Awards.

Kristine Bugayong, CEO of the Red Deer & District Community Foundation, said so far the organization has received two submissions. But Bugayong saod that isn’t cause for concern.

“We usually receive nominations a couple weeks before the deadline,” she said.

For the 2017 Women of Excellence Awards program and gala, the foundation received 24 nominations.

The number of nominations varies year-to-year, said Bugayong.

The event is in its 11th year.

The initial nomination deadline is Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. A final deadline to submit other documents including letters of support and resumes is at the end of February.

In the past decade, the gala has celebrated and honoured women across Central Alberta who use their talents and skills, and have the drive to make their communities a better place to live, work and play.

Over the last 10 years, more than 230 women have been recognized by the foundation.

Women can be nominated in 11 categories including Agriculture; Arts, Culture and Heritage; Athletics, Recreation and Fitness; Business and the Professions; Community Building; Education and Training; Entrepreneurship; Environment; Health and Wellness; Human Services; and Young Women of Excellence.

Community leaders come together to form an adjudication committee to help with the selection process. The nomination submission is evaluated by the nominee’s unique and outstanding achievements, nominee’s contribution as a role model to other women and the nominee’s contribution to the well-being of the community.

The recipients of the awards are announced at the night of the gala — scheduled on June 6 this year at the Sheraton Red Deer.

The nomination process is public knowledge and nominees usually know of their nominations, said Bugayong.

Nominations can be filled online at rddcf.ca or in person or by mail to the Red Deer & District Community Foundation.



