A barbecue will be held on Oct. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. outside Hudson’s Bay at Bower Place mall

Momentum is building for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

To celebrate the countdown reaching 500 days, a barbecue will take place in the Hudson’s Bay parking lot at Bower Place mall on Oct. 3 running 5-8 p.m.

Red Deer anticipates about 20,000 visitors and 3,600 participants to come to the city for the 19-sport event. The economic impact is estimated at $132 million.