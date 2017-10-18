48th Avenue closed for construction

48th Avenue expected to be closed until end of Friday

City of Red Deer says 48th Avenue between 52nd Street and 53rd Street is closed temporarily for underground utility work. This includes the intersection of 48th Avenue and 53rd Street.

The closure is expected to remain in place until end of day Friday.

Drivers can detour on 49th Avenue or 47th Avenue. Northbound traffic on 48th Avenue can turn left on 52nd Street to access 49th Avenue.

A second closure is planned for Friday, Oct. 27 for paving.



